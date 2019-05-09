JONATHAN CAIN On Former JOURNEY Bandmate STEVE PERRY - "I Don’t Have Steve’s Number And I Don’t Talk To Him"

In a new interview with the award-winning arts and culture blog, Michael Cavacini, Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain discusses his new album More Like Jesus, his thoughts on Steve Perry’s comeback album, a new Journey release, and much more. An excerpt follows.

Michael Cavacini: Have you heard Steve Perry’s new album Traces? If so, what are your thoughts on it?

Jonathan Cain: "I think it’s a great album for being gone for so long. It’s been 30 years since he’s done an album and I think it’s a good first step. As a writer, you try to open up and I think it’s a sign of more music to come."

Michael Cavacini: I think he sounds great and I love the album. I know some people complain about it not having enough rock songs or him not hitting the high notes he did in the 1980s. However, what those people need to realize is this album is him at this age and a reflection of who he is at this point in his life.

Jonathan Cain: "I think it’s a great first album in a really long time, and he’ll just go from here. You have to have some place to start again. I think this is a good place to start. I’m happy he’s out there doing it. He’s meant to sing, and I know that people adored it. Bravo, Steve."

Michael Cavacini: Have you tried reaching out to Steve since the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

Jonathan Cain: "No. He already said, in so many words, that he’s not interested in a relationship with me or Neal. It came up when he was on the book tour. He was saying standoffish things. Interviewers even asked him about my book and he shut it down."

Michael Cavacini: I noticed that too. I thought it was very bizarre and disappointing.

Jonathan Cain: "Yeah, especially when I had only had great things to say about him, which, that’s his loss – whatever. I don’t live like that. Your decisions and your relationships are what you make them. If he chooses not to have one with myself or Neal, that’s not my wish. But I’m understanding of his space, and I’ll leave it at that. To me, Journey just sold a million tickets on this last tour – our most successful one ever with Arnel – and I choose to be grateful for that. We have Arnel and that voice."

Michael Cavacini: That’s a great attitude to have. I wonder if Steve doesn’t want to reconnect because he’s afraid of something happening.

Jonathan Cain: "I can’t even go there. You’d have to ask him. I remember when we decided to move on without him. Steve pretty much said, in so many words, 'Lose my number.' I don’t have Steve’s number and I don’t talk to him. If he needs something, the publisher reaches out to us. And he’s been very cooperative when it comes to publishing, licenses, approving and disapproving the way our music is used. And I’m usually in complete agreement with anything he says. We’re still working together in a publishing way and I’m grateful for that. But, again, he has his life and we have our band and we move on. I can’t really control that situation. It’s what we make of it and that’s where we’re at."

Read the complete interview at Michael Cavacini.

(Steve Perry photo - Myriam Santos)