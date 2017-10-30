JORDAN RUDESS & STEVE HORELICK - New Album InterSonic Due In November

The new CD from Jordan Rudess & Steve Horelick, titled InterSonic, will be released November 14th via Lazy Bones Recordings.

The beautiful and haunting new album, InterSonic, by Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater) and synth-wiz, Steve Horelick, features 11 tracks and a download card which includes 3 bonus tracks exclusive to the CD.

As Jordan and Steve describe InterSonic: “When we assemble our collection of electronic and acoustic instruments, we’re setting up our sonic canvas. Will the music be tonal or textural? Who knows? A wonderful, initial state of uncertainty fills the air… Keys are pressed. We listen. Knobs are turned. We respond. Touchplates are activated and music begins to flow from our minds through our fingers into the real world. It’s magic. Our very personal magic.”

Pre-Orders and merchandise are available now at Lazy Bones and Pledge Music.

Tracklisting:

"Child Mind"

"Particles"

"Quantum Fuzz"

"Submergence"

"Into Tranquility"

"Northern Lights"

"Unfolding"

"Swarm"

"Dreaming Aloud"

"Elias's Lullaby"

"Beyond Time"

Exclusive Bonus Tracks For CD

"Code Bender" *

"Echoes Of A Dream" *

"Once Entwimed"

* Recorded live at Purchase College

Introductory Video: