JORDAN RUDESS & STEVE HORELICK - New Album InterSonic Released; Autographed Copies Available

The new CD from Jordan Rudess and Steve Horelick, titled InterSonic, is now available via Lazy Bones Recordings. The beautiful and haunting new album features 11 tracks and a download card which includes 3 bonus tracks exclusive to the CD.

As Jordan and Steve describe InterSonic: “When we assemble our collection of electronic and acoustic instruments, we’re setting up our sonic canvas. Will the music be tonal or textural? Who knows? A wonderful, initial state of uncertainty fills the air… Keys are pressed. We listen. Knobs are turned. We respond. Touchplates are activated and music begins to flow from our minds through our fingers into the real world. It’s magic. Our very personal magic.”

Autographed copies of the CD are available now at Lazy Bones, or you can purchase the album via Pledge Music.

Tracklisting:

"Child Mind"

"Particles"

"Quantum Fuzz"

"Submergence"

"Into Tranquility"

"Northern Lights"

"Unfolding"

"Swarm"

"Dreaming Aloud"

"Elias's Lullaby"

"Beyond Time"

Exclusive Bonus Tracks For CD

"Code Bender" *

"Echoes Of A Dream" *

"Once Entwimed"

* Recorded live at Purchase College

Introductory Video: