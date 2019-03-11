JORN Debuts "Lonely Are The Brave" Lyric Video

Jorn has released a lyric video for "Lonely Are The Brave", featured on the new anniversary box set, 50 Years On Earth, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch below:

"I am extremely proud and happy to announce the release of the brand new anniversary box set, 50 Years On Earth," stated Jorn leader, Jorn Lande. "The box set is out worldwide on Frontiers Music srl and consists of an essential part of the entire Jorn catalogue. In addition it includes 3 bonus CDs of both original material and live outtakes as well as selected covers. All albums are remastered and some songs have been upgraded and remixed. I hope you'll like it!"

Jorn Lande was born on May 31st, 1968 in the heart of Norway, between massive mountains in a little town called Rjukan. The little blond Viking grew up roaming the forests and mountains and rocking out to Elvis Presley and bands like Sweet, Slade, Jethro Tull, Deep Purple, Rainbow, Free, and Black Sabbath. Eventually, he would become one of the world’s most renowned voices in rock and metal.

Fifty years later, a celebratory box set - a limited edition release - celebrating the artistic production of the fine Norwegian singer is prepared with the intent of closing a major chapter of Jorn’s artistic career and opening up the “second phase” of his musical journey.

A definitive overview, 50 Years On Earth is comprised of 12 CDs including all Jorn albums from Worldchanger (2001) to Life On Death Road (2017). The CD artwork has been recreated in a stunningly visual vinyl replica format.

In addition to the studio albums, an exclusive collection of Jorn's best live tracks taken from his albums Live In The USA and Live In Black and of his best cover songs are included. Finally, there is a disc which includes 16 rare and bonus tracks, which are going to whet the appetites of the Jorn completists.

This attractive package also includes a beautiful booklet with handwritten notes from Jorn Lande.

In Jorn Lande’s words, “I'm proud to have made it this far and to still be around and relevant. This is first of all a thanks to all the music lovers around the world who keep believing. Thanks for all your support! I am blessed to have been given the opportunity to work with so many great and talented people. This rollercoaster of a rock and roll journey still has it's wheels on the tracks and I'm truly excited about the future and what's to come... bring it on!”

Tracklisting:

CD 1 - Worldchanger

"Tungur Knivur"

"Sunset Station"

"Glow In The Dark"

"House Of Cards"

"Bless The Child"

"Captured"

"Worldchanger"

"Christine"

"Bridges Will Burn"

CD 2 - Out To Every Nation

"Young Forever"

"Out To Every Nation"

"Something Real"

"Living With Wolves"

"Vision Eyes"

"One Day We Will Put Out the Sun"

"Behind The Clown"

"Rock Spirit"

"Through Day And Night"

"When Angel Wings Were White"

CD 3 - The Duke

"We Brought The Angels Down"

"Blacksong"

"Stormcrow"

"End Of Time"

"Duke Of Love"

"Burning Chains"

"After The Dying"

"Midnight Madness"

"Are You Ready"

"Starfire"

CD 4 - Lonely Are The Brave

"Lonely Are The Brave"

"Night City"

"War Of The World"

"Shadow People"

"Soul Of The Wind"

"Man Of The Dark"

"Promises"

"The Inner Road"

"Hellfire"

CD 5 - Spirit Black

"Spirit Black"

"Below"

"Road Of The Cross"

"The Last Revolution"

"City In Between"

"Rock And Roll Angel"

"Burn Your Flame"

"World Gone Mad"

"I Walk Alone"

"The Sun Goes Down" (original bonus track Europe)

CD 6 - Song For Ronnie James

"Song For Ronnie James"

"Invisible"

"Shame On The Night"

"Push"

"Stand Up And Shout"

"Don't Talk To Strangers"

"Lord Of The Last Day"

"Night People"

"Sacred Heart"

"Sunset Superman"

"Lonely Is The Word - Letters From Earth"

"Kill The King"

"Straight Through The Heart" (live)

CD 7 - Bring Heavy Rock To The Land

"My Road"

"Bring Heavy Rock To The Land"

"A Thousand Cuts"

"Ride Like The Wind"

"Chains Around You"

"The World I See"

"Time To Be King"

"Ride To The Guns"

"Black Morning"

"I Came To Rock"

CD 8 - Traveller

"Overload"

"Cancer Demon"

"Traveller"

"Window Maker"

"Make Your Engine Scream"

"Legend Man"

"Carry The Black"

"Rev On"

"Monsoon"

"The Man Who Was King"

"Arctic Night" (Bonus Track)( Instrumental)

CD 9 - Life On Death Road

"Life On Death Road"

"Hammered To The Cross (The Business)"

"Love Is The Remedy"

"Dreamwalker"

"Fire To The Sun"

"Insoluble Maze (Dreams In The Blindness)"

"I Walked Away"

"The Slippery Slope (Hangman's Rope)"

"Devil You Can Drive"

"The Optimist"

"Man Of The 80's"

"Blackbirds"

"The Optimist" (Acoustic Version) (Bonus Track)

CD 10 - Original Bonus Songs (Studio Versions)

"Out To Every Nation"

"Burn Your Flame"

"Something Real"

"Young Forever"

"Walking on Water"

"One Day We Will Put Out The Sun"

"Starfire"

"I Came To Rock"

"Like Stone In Water"

"Gate Of Tears"

"End Comes Easy"

"Gonna Find The Sun"

"Noose"

"Showdown"

"Abyss Of Evil"

"Where The Winds Blow"

CD 11 - Bonus Live CD

"Road Of The Cross"

"Shadow People"

"Soul Of The Wind"

"War Of The World"

"Below"

"The Inner Road"

"Rock And Roll Angel"

"We Brought The Angels Down"

"Blacksong"

"Godless And Wicked"

"Soulburn"

"Are You Ready"

"The Whitesnake Medley"

CD 12 - The Covers (Studio Versions)

"Naked City"

"Hotel California"

"I Know There's Something Going On"

"Fool For Your Loving"

"You're The Voice"

"The Final Frontier"

"Don't Stop Believing"

"Cold Sweat"

"Perfect Strangers"

"Live To Win"

"Running Up That Hill"

"Die Young"

"The Day The Earth Caught Fire"

"Run To You"

"Egypt (The Chains Are On)"

"Make Your Engine Scream" lyric video: