JORN Premiers Lyric Video For RUSS BALLARD Cover "Winning"

Jorn's new covers album, Heavy Rock Radio II - Executing The Classics, will be released on January 24 via Frontiers Music Srl. Pre-order the album here, and watch a lyric video for the cover of the 1976 Russ Ballard song, "Winning", below. "Winning" was also covered by Santana in 1981.

Simply one of the greatest rock singers of our time, Jorn Lande returns with a second instalment of covers of classics from artists and bands that have meant something special to him and helped forge this talented man's own unique style.

Through Jorn's extensive career, which includes more than 40 albums of mostly original songs, he has recorded great versions of several rock classics from classic bands such as DIO, Thin Lizzy, UFO, Deep Purple, and many more.

Every song Jorn covers is treated with the utmost respect and "Jorn-ized" accordingly, just like the first Heavy Rock Radio album showed with amazing cover versions of evergreen songs such as "I Know There's Something Going On", "Hotel California", "You're The Voice," "Running Up That Hill," and several others. Fans showed a lot of enthusiasm and interest for those versions, so a follow-up covers album seemed a no-brainer.

This second album, Heavy Rock Radio II - Executing The Classics, is not an ordinary album of cover songs, it is truly a songbook of hits. Featured - among others - are great versions of Pages’ "I Do Believe In You," Foreigner's "Night Life", Don Henley's "New York Minute," Deep Purple's "Bad Attitude," a stunning metal version of Peter Gabriel's "The Rhythm Of The Heat," and of course an unmissable Dio cover, "Mystery".

More "jukebox" type of covers include "Quinn the Eskimo (The Mighty Quinn)" originally recorded by Bob Dylan, Bryan Adams' "Lonely Nights", Jackie DeShannon "Needles And Pins", and a very personal choice from the man himself, a Russ Ballard song, “Winning”.

Jorn says: "The most important thing was to treat these songs with respect towards the original versions, my goal was always to think that the original artist would be honoured and find my version relevant. At the same time my intention was never to try to compete with the original song and artist, but make it a strong alternative version to enjoy."

Jorn's catalogue is getting too long to include in brief press statements, and his innovative and creative skills have led to him selling millions of albums worldwide and being a frequent entry on sales charts around the world, including Billboard. Worth a mention is his years with German based Masterplan, whom he recorded three albums with. Jorn continues his rock crusade, and there are no signs of him slowing down yet.

Tracklisting:

"Lonely Nights"

"Winning"

"New York Minute"

"Needles And Pins"

"Love"

"I Do Believe In You"

"Nightlife"

"Bad Attitude"

"Quinn The Eskimo (The Mighty Quinn)"

"Mystery"

"The Rhythm Of The Heat"

"Hotel California" (Remastered - Bonus Track)

"The Final Frontier" (Radio Edit - Bonus Track)

"Die Young" (Radio Edit - Bonus Track)

"Naked City" (Radio Edit - Bonus Track)

"Ride LIke The Wind" (Remastered - Bonus Track)

"Needles And Pins" video:

"Lonely Nights" video: