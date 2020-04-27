JOTNAR Release Animated Music Video For "The Sentence"

Spanish melodic death metal outfit, Jotnar, released an animated video for "The Sentence", realized by Joaquin Baldwin. The song is taken from the band's latest album, Connected/Condemned, which was released in 2017 via Massacre Records.

The video has been released as a gift for fans during the lockdown situation due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Says the band: "We are very sensitive with the actual worldwide situation, specially hard in Spain, and for that reason, we wanted to make you a gift to thank you all for staying at home and staying safe, and most important, for keeping the rest of the people safe..."

Connected/Condemned album details below.

Tracklisting:

“Connected/Condemned”

“Remaining Still”

“Missing Shadows”

“Broken Esteem” (feat. Björn “Speed” Strid - Soilwork)

“Suicidal Angel”

“Live Together Die Alone”

“Starved Of Guidance”

“I, The Paradox”

“The Sentence”

“Invisible Trace”

“The Loneliness' Legacy”

“Say It Right” (Nelly Furtado cover)

“Envy World”

“The Portrait” (feat. Jennie Nord - Ultimate Fate, Santi Suarez - Sphinx, Bruno Pardini)

Album stream:

“Suicidal Angel” video:

“Starved Of Guidance” video:

“Broken Esteem” video:

“Connected/Condemned” video: