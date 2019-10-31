JOURNEY Announces Extensive 2020 North American Tour With PRETENDERS

Journey - Neal Schon (founding member and lead guitarist), Ross Valory (co-founding member and bassist), longtime members Jonathan Cain (keyboardist) & Steve Smith (drummer), and Arnel Pineda (lead singer) - have announced an extensive North American tour in 2020 with the Pretenders that will feature all new production and hits from start to finish. The 60+ date tour, produced by Live Nation, begins Friday, May 15, through Saturday, September 12, and tickets go on sale Friday, November 8, at 10 AM. All times are local. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.

Fans can expect to hear iconic Journey classics such as “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin’,” which is the top-selling digital catalog track in history, as well as Pretenders’ hits such as “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang,” “Brass In Pocket,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “2000 Miles,” “My City Was Gone,” “Middle of the Road,” and many more.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public beginning Monday, November 4, at 10 AM through Thursday, November 7, at 10 PM. Citi and other local presales will start on November 5, at 10 AM.

Pretenders cross the bridge between punk, new wave and pop music like no other band, with genre-defining songs like “I'll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang” and “Don't Get Me Wrong.” The band has sold over 25 million albums and founder & leader Chrissie Hynde is one of contemporary music's greatest songwriters. Chrissie’s 2015 memoir Reckless: My Life As A Pretender, was hailed by the New York Times upon its release as "honest and distinctive… a love letter to rock and roll." After delivering 2016’s unflinchingly head-strong Alone album (produced by the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach), the Pretenders continue to tour worldwide.

Journey is one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, creating some of the best-known songs in modern music. Since the group’s formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally. Their Greatest Hits album is certified 15 times-Platinum, bringing Journey into the elite club of Diamond-certified award holders. The band continues to tour and record into the 21st century, performing concerts for millions of fans worldwide, and received the prestigious Billboard "Legends of Live" touring award. 2018’s massive co-headlining tour with Def Leppard was the band’s most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than 1 million tickets sold. In 2017, Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In March 2019, Journey released a live DVD/CD set from their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo, featuring the first-ever performances of the band’s “Escape” and “Frontiers” albums in their entireties. Journey received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame, and is the subject of the award-winning documentary, “Don’t Stop Believin’: Everyman’s Journey.”

Tour dates:

May

15 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

16 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

18 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

20 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

21 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

23 - Inglewood, CA - Forum

24 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

26 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

27 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

29 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

30 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

June

1 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

2 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

4 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

6 - East Troy, MI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

9 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

20 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater*

22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

24 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

26 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

27 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

29 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

30 - Cuyahoga Falls OH - Blossom Music Center

July

2 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

3 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

5 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

8 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

10 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

11 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

13 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

14 - Quebec City, PQ - Videotron Center

17 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

18 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

29 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

30 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August

1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

2 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

4 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

5 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

7 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

13 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

22 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

24 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

26 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf

27 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center*

29 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center

30 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

September

2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

3 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena

5 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

12 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

* not promoted by Live Nation.

