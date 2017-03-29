JOURNEY, EAGLES, FLEETWOOD MAC And Others Confirmed For The Classic West / The Classic East Concert Events This Summer; Video Trailer

The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac will headline two of the most anticipated concert events this summer – The Classic West on July 15th - 16th at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and The Classic East on July 29th - 30th at Citi Field in New York.

The Classic West will host the Eagles, Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers on Saturday July 15th and Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire on Sunday July 16th.

The Classic East will host the Eagles, Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers on Saturday July 29th and Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire on Sunday July 30th.

The Classic West and The Classic East will be the first time in history that these six esteemed artists have ever played together on the same stage in two of America’s greatest cities for rock & roll.

Tickets for both The Classic West and The Classic East can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. Two Day Reserved Seat Ticket Packages, will go on sale for each city on Friday April 7th at 10 AM, local time. Special VIP packages will also be available, including premium tickets, pre-show VIP lounge, exclusive merchandise, parking and more.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, April 3rd at 10 AM through Thursday, April 6th at 10 PM.

For complete information, head to this location. Watch an event trailer below: