JOURNEY Guitarist NEAL SCHON Dedicates Nightly Performance Of "Lights" To STEVE PERRY; Video

Journey founder and only remaining original member Neal Schon, while on the current Journey & Def Leppard 2018 Tour with wife Michaele Schon - who has been at the legendary guitarist's side for his busy touring schedule for over eight years and approximately 1000 shows - is paying tribute to former lead singer Steve Perry with a nightly dedication and moving performance of the band's 1978 hit single, "Lights". Co-written by Schon and Perry, "Lights" was featured on the band's fourth full length album, Infinity, and has become one of Journey's most popular and easily recognizable songs.

Schon, who will be releasing his solo album in early 2019, has also expressed his wishes to work with Perry, who will be releasing his own solo album in October, 2018, again, as both recognize the timeless music they created together and their brotherhood.

"I’ve been hearing that he’s been showing up in the same coffee joint that I go to all the time," Schon says. "Hopefully I’ll run into him soon. We had a great meeting when we met for the Hall of Fame. I realized there was still a very deep connection there. He’s had nothing but very kind words to say about myself. I’ve done the same for him. The mutual respect is there. One step at a time. I’d just like to get to know him again and see where he’s at. But I can surely tell you that I would love to just have him come and just mess around one day at Narada’s studio with the three of us, because I think we would turn out something that he would really dig.'”

Go behind the scenes with Journey and Def Leppard at Comerica Park in Detroit, courtesy of Click On Detroit / NBC:

(Photo - Erik Kabik / Kabik Photo Group)