JOURNEY Guitarist NEAL SCHON On Possibility Of New Studio Album - "If They Want To Sit In A Room And Kick Stuff Around Like We Used To In The Early Days, I'm More Than Willing To Do That"

Speaking with the Detroit Free Press, Journey guitarist Neal Schon discussed the possibility of a new studio album - a follow-up to 2011’s Eclipse - saying "all of us in the band have been very integral in making Journey sound the way it sounds. When Jonathan (Cain) brought in 'Faithfully' (in 1982), we’d never heard it before, and it was written more like a country tune. I added these classical parts to it, and I think we all brought something to the table that makes it sound like Journey. If they want to sit in a room and kick stuff around like we used to in the early days, I’m more than willing to do that. That’s where I feel our best music has come from."

There's another album project the guitarist wouldn't mind sinking his teeth into: a collaboration with Steve Perry. Schon — who honed his melodic, expressive style as an aficionado of blues and soul — thinks his old band mate would be an ideal partner for an R&B-style project.

"I think Steve has an amazing, soulful voice, and I know he loves R&B," says Schon.

The two had what Schon calls "a very good chat" ahead of last year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony: "I could tell that we both missed each other, and that there was a lot more left there."

"Life is short. So sure — I'd love to do an R&B record with Steve," says Schon. "I don't think he'd ever want to do a Journey record again. It's just too hard. (The notes are) way, way up there, and last time I heard him sing, his voice was a lot lower. But it was still very soulful. You can sing R&B and soul music and not need five octaves in your voice. (With Journey), he set the bar so high for himself and for anyone else."

On June 15th, Journey performed at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Fan-filmed video from the night is available below.

