JOURNEY Guitarist NEAL SCHON Reveals Tracklisting For Upcoming Universe Album; Includes Covers Of Songs By JIMI HENDRIX, THE BEATLES, STEVIE WONDER, PRINCE

Journey founder/guitarist, Neal Schon, has revealed the tracklisting for his upcoming solo LP, Universe. The album will include covers of songs by The Beatles ("Hey Jude"), Jimi Hendrix ("Voodoo Child"), Stevie Wonder ("I Believe"), and Prince ("Purple Rain").

Tracklisting:

"Something In The Heart"

"The Eye Of God"

"The Universe"

"Caruso"

"Voodoo Child"

"Third Stone From The Sun"

"Purple Rain"

"She's For Real"

"What Has Become"

"Lights"

"Silent Voyage"

"Chrome Shuffle"

"Be Happy"

"I Believe"

"Hey Jude"

NEAL SCHON UNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/McE5vMgmMr — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) December 1, 2020



Neal Schon founded Journey in 1972 and has been the only consistent member, having participated in every album and tour to date. Schon is a Grammy-nominated guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist who is not only the founding member of Journey, but was a member of Santana and has performed with a variety of other acts including Bad English, Jan Hammer, HSAS and has released 10 solo albums. His guitar style has been described as soulful and melodic, admired by such fellow legends as Eric Clapton and Prince, who reportedly asked for Journey’s blessing to release "Purple Rain", which echoed a similar sound to Journey’s "Faithfully”.

Listen to Schon's previously released cover of Prince's "Purple Rain" below: