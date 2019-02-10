JOURNEY Guitarist NEAL SCHON Undergoes Emergency Gallbladder Removal Surgery - "I'm Feeling Better Than Ever"

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has revealed via Twitter that he was forced to undergo emergency gallbladder removal surgery on February 9th:

Had to go into ER last night very inflamed-infected Gallbladder taken out and honestly couldn’t feel better ? Just need a few days. I’ve apparently had this for the last 3 1/2 years and didn’t know it! I thought it was parasites. I’m feeling better then ever. CU soon Friends! pic.twitter.com/nOubt6WpZU — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) 10. Februar 2019



I’d like to thank Dr Minnis for doing such an amazing job and All Marin General Hospital for Being incredibly Kind Ros- Keith & My beautiful Wife Michaele for alway continually being by my side and showing me what love really is 🌹❤️🌹❤️ xxooxxo https://t.co/YjQSYUwRW8 — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) 10. Februar 2019



Schon recently announced the first dates for his Neal Schon's Journey Through Time tour, on February 22nd at the Jackson Rancheria Casino in Jackson, California (tickets), and February 23rd at Fox Theater Oakland, in Oakland, California (tickets).

Journey Through Time will hit the road in February 2019 for the first time, celebrating Journey's legendary catalog and rich history. Returning to their roots, the band will showcase songs from the very beginning - plus pay tribute to your favourite classic hits.

Joining Schon and singer/keyboardist Gregg Rolie (Journey, Santana) will be former Journey member Deen Castronovo on vocals and drums, Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake) on bass and vocals, super-producer Marti Frederiksen (multi-instrumentalist, vocals) and Chris Collins on guitar and keys.

Schon has now taken things one step further by inviting former Journey vocalist Steve Perry to take part:

Neal Schon, Steve Perry and Journey Through Time https://t.co/fYnu5wBrOF via @YouTube here’s an Open invitation to Steve Perry to come out on ether the 22nd or 23rd would love to see you Steve 🎶 pic.twitter.com/RNDmXZmELU





Journey’s worldwide sales have reached over 100 million records, making them one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time. Chart-topping hits such as “Don’t Stop Believin­’, “Lights,” and “When You Love A Woman” are regarded as some of the defining notes of the rock & rock musical canon. With a very broad selection of great material spanning from 1973 to now, Schon has promised to dig deep into it all.