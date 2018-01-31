JOURNEY Keyboardist JONATHAN CAIN To Release Don't Stop Believin' Memoir In May

Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain will release his memoir - Don't Stop Believin', on May 1st via publisher Zondervan.

Overview: Jonathan Cain and the band Journey were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, but Cain’s journey to fame wasn’t always easy. As a child, Cain survived a horrific school fire that killed nearly 100 of his classmates. His experience formed a resilience that would carry him through both tragedy and success in the years to come.

Moving from Chicago to Sunset Boulevard, Cain never let go of his musical dreams, eventually getting his big break with the iconic band Journey - and writing the songs that would become the soundtrack of a generation.

In this long-awaited memoir, Cain takes us on a spiritual odyssey from center stage with Journey when all America was listening to his life-changing faith today. Through it all, he reminds us of the melodies and lyrics that serve as milestones for our biggest dreams - as they call us to never stop believing.

Pre-order the 272-page memoir via Barnes & Noble, or use the Amazon widget below.