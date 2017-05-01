JOURNEY - Pro-Shot Footage Of "City By The Bay" And "Don't Stop Believin'" From Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2017 Induction Posted; STEVE PERRY Acceptance Speech Available

In the much anticipated Journey reunion 20 years in the making, former vocalist Steve Perry gave an acceptance speech at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction award. Pro shot-video of Perry's heartfelt speech and the band's performance of "City By The Bay" and "Don't Stop Believin'" featuring current singer Arnel Pineda can be viewed below.

The Rock Hall induction ceremony was broadcast on HBO on April 29th, 2017.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Journey guitarist Neal schon opened up about reconnecting with singer Steve Perry after over a decade at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction. Following is an excerpt:

Rolling Stone: It's been four days. Are you still buzzing?

Schon: "Yeah, man. It's really kind of surreal. The whole event was amazing. I really loved seeing Steve Perry, who I haven't seen in a long time, since we did the Hollywood Walk of Fame (in 2005). I went in his room backstage. I think it was one of the reasons I was so highly emotional. I hadn't seen him in a long time and I realized how tight we always were. Looking at the old pictures and listening to the music we made together, I got emotional. Probably had I not been in his room before so I wouldn't have been as emotional, but who knows? Steve and I were very, very tight for so many years.

At the end of Journey, around Trial By Fire (in 1996) or even Raised on Radio (in 1986) we were having a falling out as far as the direction of the band. It was more or less like that. There were a lot of other issues going on that were kind of stupid looking back. I'd hoped we'd put everything aside and get back to our great friendship that we always had, the admiration and respect we had for one another. I felt like that was definitely there. Some of his friends were in the room with my wife and I, and they snapped some photos. People can genuinely see that he was very happy and so was I. Every picture tells a story."

Rolling Stone: What did you and Steve talk about when you were in his room?

Schon: "I looked at him and said, 'Hey man, I really miss you.' There was very good eye contact. It was real. It wasn't just things being said because of the ceremony and to keep things cool. He said, 'Coffee is way overdue for us.' I went, 'Let's do it. Please.'"

