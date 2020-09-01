JOURNEY's NEAL SCHON Tells The Story Of How STEVE PERRY Joined The Band, And 70s Classic "Wheel In The Sky"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Hey music junkies the Professor of Rock always here to celebrate the greatest artists and songs of all time with our latest edition of Pop Fix. 'Wheel In The Sky' was Journey’s first hit to enter into the pop charts in 1978 and it introduced Steve Perry to the word. The music of 'Wheel In The Sky' was written by Neal Schon and he tells the story of both Steve coming to the band and the song."