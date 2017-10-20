JOURNEY Singer ARNEL PINEDA To Perform VAN HALEN, PAUL MCCARTNEY, THE POLICE Hits At Honolulu Solo Show

Arnel Pineda, lead singer of the internationally acclaimed rock band Journey, will perform a solo benefit concert featuring his favorite songs. The show will take place on December 16th at Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“Arnel is a local favorite when singing with Journey, but he is an absolute legend anytime and anywhere you find his more stalwart Filipino supporters,” said Via Van Bokhoven, Arnel’s long-time friend of more than 30 years.

From humble beginnings, Arnel’s solo concerts benefits charities from the Philippines, Japan, the middle East, and cities across the United States. Hawaii’s concert is one designated to benefit Katipunan, Inc., an organization that promotes civic education, citizenship, and American values to immigrants.

“As of 2008, Filipinos became the largest ethnic group among Hawaii’s immigrant community, surpassing the Japanese by sheer numbers. The money will really help Katipunan with their mission to educate, organize our people, and help them to pursue the promised “American Dream,” said Alex M. Sonson, volunteer attorney for the organization.

Arnel Pineda, the tireless rocker, guarantees to thrill attendees with 24 hits like “Jump” by Van Halen, “Live And Let Die” by Paul McCartney, “Message In A Bottle” by the Police, and much, much, more.

“Arnel’s personal story is an inspiration to millions, and his performances are wonderful ‘journeys’ through the music that inspired him,” said Barbara Saito, President of Aloha Group International, Hawaii’s premier concert company. “It will be a real treat!”

More details and tickets at this location.