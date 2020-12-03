JOYOUS WOLF To Perform New Songs For The First Time During Livestream Concert

"We are excited to announce our very first livestream concert," says Joyous Wolf frontman Nick Resse. "We will be performing live from the legendary Whisky A Go-Go in Hollywood, CA on December 19th at 7:00 PM PST."

"We've made special merchandise packages you can't get anywhere else, and will be performing new songs for the very first time! Tickets are only $10.00. Join us for this awesome occasion and spread the word! We will see you there!" Tickets and exclusive merch are available now at this location.

Based in Orange County, California, Joyous Wolf released their debut EP, Place In Time, in 2019 on Roadrunner Records.

(Photo courtesy of @breterpan and @thestudiobonito)