JUDAS PRIEST - 50 Heavy Metal Years US Tour Rescheduled For 2021; Some Dates Cancelled

Judas Priest have issued the following update in regards to their 50 Heavy Metal Years tour:

"In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are sorry to have to announce that the following shows have had to be rescheduled to next year:

September 9, 2020 Washington, D.C. at MGM Casino has been moved to October 28, 21

September 12, 2020 Ledyard, CT at Foxwoods Casino Arena has bee moved to October 30, 2021

September 17, 2020 Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion has been moved to September 13, 2021

September 24, 2020 Youngstown, OH at the Covelli Centre has been moved to September 17, 2021

September 29, 2020 Milwaukee, WI at Miller High Life Theater has been moved to September 22, 2021

September 30, 2020 St. Louis, MO at St. Louis Music Park has been moved to September 25, 2021

October 2, 2020 Oklahoma City, OK at The Zoo Amphitheatre has been moved to October 16, 2021

October 3, 2020 Dallas, TX at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory has been moved to October 15, 2021

October 5, 2020 Cedar Park, TX at HEB Center Cedar Park has been moved to October 13, 2021

October 6, 2020 San Antonio, TX at Freeman Coliseum has been moved to October 12, 2021

October 9, 2020 Denver, CO at The Mission Ballroom has been moved to September 29, 2021

October 13, 2020 Phoenix, AX at Arizona Federal Theatre has been moved to October 9, 2021

October 15, 2020 Los Angeles, CA at Microsoft Theater has been moved to October 6, 2021

October 17, 2020 Las Vegas, NV at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood has been moved to October 8, 2021

"All tickets for the original shows will be honored at the new dates. You will receive an email notification from the ticketing company soon that includes information on how to request a refund if you are unable to attend the rescheduled date.

"Unfortunately, not every show was able to be rescheduled. While we continue to work on new dates for the tour, the following shows have been cancelled. We have every intention of adding more shows and cities to our 50th anniversary tour in the fall of 2021 - as soon as we have the new dates finalized, we will announce them.

September 11, 2020 Long Island, NY at Nassau

September 14, 2020 Philadelphia, PA at Mann Center

September 15, 2020 Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

September 18, 2020 Orlando, FL at Rebel Rock Festival

September 20, 2020 Louisville, KY at Louder Than Life Festival

September 21, 2020 Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

September 23, 2020 Detroit, MI at the Fox Theatre

September 26, 2020 Chicago, IL at Rosemont Theatre

September 27, 2020 Minneapolis, MN at Armory

October 8, 2020 Albuquerque, NM at Sandia Resort and Casino

October 11, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena

"Tickets purchased for these shows will automatically be refunded from the ticketing company in approximately 30 days. For any purchases made in-person at a box office, or for any additional questions, please contact the venue directly."