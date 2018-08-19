JUDAS PRIEST "Already Having Discussions" About Celebrations For Their 50th Anniversary In 2019

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford was recently interviewed by Sara Parker of Philadelphia radio station 93.3 WMMR. On-air, The Metal God was reminded that next year, 2019, marks 50 years for Judas Priest. He was then asked, do you have any plans to celebrate?

"We are, yes, yes," answered Halford. "We're already having these discussions every now and again in the band and with our label and with our promoters and management. We have some ideas and when we get close to something, we'll let you guys know. It's going to be a great year. What a celebration. Another incredible milestone for Judas Priest that we're looking forward to sharing with everybody."

Legends will collide late this summer when Deep Purple and Judas Priest embark on a co-headlining North American tour. Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off August 21st in Cincinnati, Ohio and visit 25 cities across the US and Canada before wrapping September 30th in Wheatland, California.

Tour dates:

August

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

22 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

24 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

25 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

27 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

29 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

30 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

September

1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

2 - Bethel Woods, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

5 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

12 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

14 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

20 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino

21 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs

23 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

26 - San Diego, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

29 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

30 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre