JUDAS PRIEST Bassist IAN HILL - "There's No Reason Why There Shouldn't Be Another Album, But There's No Reason Why There Shouldn't Be Another Tour Either"

In a new interview with The Metal Crypt, Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill discusses the band's future. A couple of excerpts follow:

Q: Let's talk about this ongoing tour. There's speculation this is supposed to be Priest's last extensive world tour. So, a straight question; is this Priest's last tour?

A: "No. It was never intended to be the last tour. We are out supporting a new record. We did try to slow down a couple of tours ago and that didn't happen. We just miss it too much. We enjoy doing it, as long as we are capable of doing it. I'm not talking about hobbling around in wheelchairs, I'm talking about putting on quality show. As long as we are still capable of doing that, there's no reason not to do it. We've got Richie now, who's young as well. He's got a great future beyond Judas Priest. When the time does come, it will come inevitably. When that will be, perhaps, two years, three years, five years, who knows? We'll keep it going as long as we can because we love it so much."

Q: Do you see Judas Priest as more like a studio recording band in the future or a live band that goes out on tour every time you release a new album?

A: "Yes. I think we all regard ourselves these days to be more of a touring band than an album band. There's no reason why there shouldn't be another album, but there's no reason why there shouldn't be another tour either. There'll probably be another cycle come along in a few years' time. We'll see where we stand at that time then. We still have 18 months of this to go yet and we'll see where we stand after that."

Judas Priest perform tonight, June 20th, in Mannheim, Gemany. To view their complete schedule, click here.