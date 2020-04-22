JUDAS PRIEST Classic "Breaking The Law" Performed On Ukulele By THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released this new video, featuring a performance of Judas Priest's "Breaking The Law", performed in the acoustic fingerstyle on ukulele.

The original was released in 1980 on the British Steel album. "Breaking The Law" became one of Judas Priest's greatest hits and was voted to be the 12th greatest hard rock song of all time by VH1.

Thomas usually makes acoustic/classical ringerstyle guitar covers of metal hits and this cover was made on ukulele just to have some fun and make you laugh during these difficult times! Slightly inspired by Ben Woods' flametal cover of this song.