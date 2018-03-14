JUDAS PRIEST - Fan-Filmed Video From Firepower 2018 Tour Kick-Off Show In Pennsylvania Posted

Metal legends Judas Priest kicked off their Firepower 2018 Tour on March 13th at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, featuring producer / guitarist Andy Sneap in place of Glenn Tipton, who opted to back out of touring due to his battle with Parkinson's Disease. fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Firepower"

"Running Wild"

"Grinder"

"Sinner"

"The Ripper"

"Lightning Strike"

"Bloodstone"

"Saints In Hell"

"Turbo Lover"

"Angel"

"Evil Never Dies"

"Some Heads Are Gonna Roll"

"Breaking The Law"

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"Painkiller"

"The Hellion / Electric Eye"

"Metal Gods"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Living After Midnight"

The Judas Priest: Firepower 2018 Tour will wrap up on May 1st in Texas. Support comes from Saxon and Black Star Riders.

Confirmed tour dates:

March

15 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

17 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama

31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple

April

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center

17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

19 - San Francisco - The Warfield

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

May

1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum