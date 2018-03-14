JUDAS PRIEST - Fan-Filmed Video From Firepower 2018 Tour Kick-Off Show In Pennsylvania Posted
March 14, 2018, an hour ago
Metal legends Judas Priest kicked off their Firepower 2018 Tour on March 13th at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, featuring producer / guitarist Andy Sneap in place of Glenn Tipton, who opted to back out of touring due to his battle with Parkinson's Disease. fan-filmed video is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Firepower"
"Running Wild"
"Grinder"
"Sinner"
"The Ripper"
"Lightning Strike"
"Bloodstone"
"Saints In Hell"
"Turbo Lover"
"Angel"
"Evil Never Dies"
"Some Heads Are Gonna Roll"
"Breaking The Law"
"Hell Bent For Leather"
"Painkiller"
"The Hellion / Electric Eye"
"Metal Gods"
"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"
"Living After Midnight"
The Judas Priest: Firepower 2018 Tour will wrap up on May 1st in Texas. Support comes from Saxon and Black Star Riders.
Confirmed tour dates:
March
15 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
17 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum
18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
25 - Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place
27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre
30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama
31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple
April
3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena
10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center
11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center
15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center
17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
19 - San Francisco - The Warfield
22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre
May
1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum