JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD - "Be Proud Of The Way You Look, The Way You Are, Because You're A Beautiful Person"

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford is featured in a new interview on A Gay And A Nongay Podcast discussing his new book, Confess, his life and career as a gay man, coming out, body shaming and mental health.

Halford: "I think that the whole body shaming and imaging is just as prevalent in the straight world as it is in the gay world. You always have to have somebody with a six-pack on a gay mag, and that's wrong. You always have to have some beautiful, slim, gorgeous woman on a straight magazine or whatever. It's just mad that we're still at that place. Just push by that, 'cause it's fluff; it really is fluff. It has no relevance whatsoever. This is your body, be proud of it. Be proud of the way you look, the way you are, 'cause you're a beautiful person. It's not what the outside is about; it's the inside that matters, in your heart and in your mind."

Halford's warts and all autobiography, Confess, is available via Hachette Books. A description follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love. Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.