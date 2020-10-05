JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD Explains Title Of New Autobiography Confess - "You Know It's Going To Be Deep"

Late last month, Judas Priest singer Rob Halford published his warts and all autobiography, Confess, via Hachette Books. During a recent online chat with Bryan Reesman of Premiere Collectibles, which can be seen below, Halford revealed how he decided upon the title of his memoir:

"It's absolutely full of stuff. Confess was the best word that we could utilize, because, just what that word creates in your mind. Confess - I know it's taken from kind of a religious context, but in what the word suggests, Confess, you know it's going to be deep; and this is definitely a deep book."

A description of the book follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love.

Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.