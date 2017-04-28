JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD Issues New Album / World Tour Update - “This Is The Beginning Of What's Gonna Be A Very Exciting 2018 Period”; Video

Parliament Tattoo Studio has joined forces with iconic metal band, Judas Priet, to bring you Hell Bent For Leather: An exhibition of hand painted leather biker jackets inspired by the band’s albums and song titles by some of the worlds greatest tattoo artists.

In the video below, Planet Rock's Paul Anthony catches up with Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford at the launch of Hell Bent For Leather. Halford discusses the progress on Priest’s upcoming 18th studio album:

"Well, we're still tracking. I won't say we're at the end, but we feel like we're coming to some of the final moments. And it's just great to watch how a record comes together, from those early, early days where there was just me and Glenn (Tipton) and Richie (Faulkner) sitting in the studio with a couple of guitars and just, you know, doing what we do. You start the day with nothing, and then at the end of day, potentially, you've got a really great, classic Priest song that may live forever.

“So we're hard at it. We're still doing what we love to do. Priest is a working band more than anything else. It's that Midlands ethic, the work ethic of anybody that goes to work. I say it's work, 'cause it is work... you're working with your mind, you're being creative. And now we're moving through into other stages, we're preparing for another big world tour, getting stage designs sorted, lighting designs sorted. So this is the beginning of what's gonna be a very exciting 2018 period."

The first exhibition of its kind featuring tattooing nobility such as Grime, Jondix, Scott Move, Gregory Whitehead, XAM, and more, the landmark exhibition is set to make waves in both the music and tattoo art communities. Each artist taking part in the exhibition has selected their favourite Judas Priest song or album title from which to create their artwork - painting directly onto the back of biker jackets using specially designed acrylic leather paint - each piece represents hours of meticulous work resulting in some of the most exciting heavy metal artwork ever produced.

The one off pieces will be displayed publicly in London this May, at a free exhibition in the heart of Camden. An invitation only drinks reception will launch the original art event on Friday, May 5th at the Provender Building, right in the subculture epicenter that is the Stables Market. Visitors attending the Hell Bent For Leather Exhibition will not only get the chance to view these one off pieces, but also have the opportunity to purchase Judas Priest merchandise, music and more with proceeds being donated to charity.

Moving on from its stint in London, the jackets will head south to the prestigious Brighton Tattoo Convention on May 13th & 14th where they will exhibit alongside more than 300 world class tattooists, including several of the artists participating in the Hell Bent for Leather exhibition.

Following the events, the jackets will be auctioned off online along with a signed certificate of authenticity from Judas Priest to benefit both The Teenage Cancer Trust and the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund - both extremely worthy causes close to the hearts of Judas Priest - the exhibition hopes to raise as much money as possible for the two charities.

More details at parliamenttattoo.com.