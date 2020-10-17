JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD On Getting Clean And Sober - "We Gain A Lot Of Things As Creative People That Were Cluttered Previously"

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford guested on The Cassius Morris Show for an exclusive interview discussing his new book Confess, new plans for an upcoming solo album, a studio update, and he answers fan questions. Check it out below.

Halford: "When I was using - drinking and drugging - I rarely used those chemicals for assistance in my writing. I've always been able to go to that place as a lyricist without anything else to find the place that I need to go to. What I will say is that when I became clean and sober, the clarity of my work became more pronounced. I don't think I could have written the words for Nostradamus if I hadn't been in this clean and sober place. I'm really proud of some of those songs from my pre-sober days - 'Beyond The Realms Of Death... there are so many - but I think that's what happens to many of us when we start this new life. We gain a lot of things as creative people that were cluttered previously."

Confess: The Autobiography is available via Hachette Books. A description of the book follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love.

Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.