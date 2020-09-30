JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD To Take Part In Rough Trade Interactive Livestream Q&A On October 5

Rough Trade present an Interactive Livestream Q&A with Judas Priest frontman, Rob Halford, on Monday, October 5 (7 PM UK, 2 PM US EST, 11 AM US West Coast).

Halford joins Ian Gittins and fans for an intimate in-conversation. This event celebrates the publication of Halford's new autobiography Confess. Rob will be discussing his autobiography and taking questions directly from fans and audience members on this Interactive Livestream powered by Zoom.

Tickets for this event also include a signed physical copy of the book Confess, delivered to your home address by Rough Trade. You will receive a link for the Livestream on the day of the event and when the show’s about to start, the link will be accessible on your ticket in-app.

Further details here.

Halford's warts and all autobiography, Confess, is available now via Hachette Books. Listen to Rob read an excerpt from the audiobook edition below:

A description of the book follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love.

Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.