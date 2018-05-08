JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD - "We've Never Had A Need To Court Controversy"; Deleted Scene From SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip Streaming

On last Sunday's episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar (AXS TV), Sammy was joined by legendary Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford. In this exclusive deleted scene, Sammy asks if Rob has ever been concerned about getting more press coverage.

This Sunday, May 13th on Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar: Acoustic Part Deux featuring Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and Sarah McLachlan.

Hagar cruises across the country for even more candid conversations and unforgettable jam sessions with some of music's biggest names in season three of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, presented by Mercury Insurance.

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar is produced in-house by AXS TV. Sammy Hagar, Tom Consolo, Evan Haiman and Kari Hagar all serve as executive producers and the series is produced by Stephen Stormer.