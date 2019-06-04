JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist GLENN TIPTON "Isn't Feeling That Well At The Moment"; "I Can’t See Him Coming Out For The Rest Of The Tour," Says Bassist IAN HILL
June 4, 2019, 5 hours ago
Ahead of Judas Priest's June 10th concert at Enmax Centre in Lethbridge, Alberta (Canada), founding member and bassist, Ian Hill, spoke with Lethbridge Herald, and talked about guitarist Glenn Tipton, who retired from touring with the band in February 2018 due to his battle with Parkinson's disease, but has made appearances on the band's current Firepower tour.
During the telephone interview, Hill revealed that the band didn’t expect Tipton to be back for any more shows in the immediate future.
“Glenn isn’t feeling that well at the moment. He came out for the first show in Florida but I can’t see him coming out for the rest of the tour,” said Hill. “But who knows with modern medicine?”
While the band would love to have Andy Sneap as a permanent replacement, Hill said their touring bandmate has plenty of projects of his own he’s working on. In addition to Judas Priest, he’s also worked as a producer with bands such as Saxon, Accept, Testament and Megadeth.
“We love Andy, he’s a great guy and a tremendous guitarist and we’d love him to be a permanent part of the band," Hill added.
Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Judas Priest's current tour itinerary, with special guests Uriah Heep opening, can be seen below.
June
5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena
8 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
10 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre
11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre
14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre
16 - Kelowna, BC - Propera Place
17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
19 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Casino
21 - Seattle, WA - Showare Center
22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
28 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena
29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint