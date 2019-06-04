JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist GLENN TIPTON "Isn't Feeling That Well At The Moment"; "I Can’t See Him Coming Out For The Rest Of The Tour," Says Bassist IAN HILL

Ahead of Judas Priest's June 10th concert at Enmax Centre in Lethbridge, Alberta (Canada), founding member and bassist, Ian Hill, spoke with Lethbridge Herald, and talked about guitarist Glenn Tipton, who retired from touring with the band in February 2018 due to his battle with Parkinson's disease, but has made appearances on the band's current Firepower tour.

During the telephone interview, Hill revealed that the band didn’t expect Tipton to be back for any more shows in the immediate future.

“Glenn isn’t feeling that well at the moment. He came out for the first show in Florida but I can’t see him coming out for the rest of the tour,” said Hill. “But who knows with modern medicine?”

While the band would love to have Andy Sneap as a permanent replacement, Hill said their touring bandmate has plenty of projects of his own he’s working on. In addition to Judas Priest, he’s also worked as a producer with bands such as Saxon, Accept, Testament and Megadeth.

“We love Andy, he’s a great guy and a tremendous guitarist and we’d love him to be a permanent part of the band," Hill added.

Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Judas Priest's current tour itinerary, with special guests Uriah Heep opening, can be seen below.

June

5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

8 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

10 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre

11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre

14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

16 - Kelowna, BC - Propera Place

17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

19 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Casino

21 - Seattle, WA - Showare Center

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

28 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena

29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint