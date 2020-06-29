JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER - "I'd Love To Meet K.K. DOWNING And Pick His Brain"

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner recently spoke with Sam Coulson, and when asked whicch three guitarists - living or dead - he would invite to a dinner party, former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing was on that list. Check out the interview below.

Faulkner: "I've never met K.K., and if I'm having a dinner party, I'd love to meet him for once and pick his brain about some stories in Priest and that sort of stuff, purely because I've never got the opportunity to meet and to talk to Ken."

Faulkner replaced Downing in Judas Priest in 2011

The new Gibson TV Original Series, Riff Lords, gives viewers the chance to learn the riffs of their favourite songs directly from the guitarist who plays them. In Episode 1 of Riff Lords, Richie Faulkner breaks down the riffs of iconic Judas Priest songs including "Electric Eye", “Painkiller”, “Hell Bent for Leather” and many more.