JUDAS PRIEST Hope To Resume Touring In "May Or June 2021" - "Please God, Let That Work Out Because If Not We’ll Have To Redo Everything Again," Says ROB HALFORD

In a new interview with Lauren Wise for Phoenix New Times, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford discusses his new autobiography, Confess, as well as the band's recording and touring plans. An excerpt follows:

Phoenix New Times: Is there another album you guys are currently working on?

Rob Halford: "Yes! We’re working on the next album and had some great songwriting earlier this year. And then the world stopped, as we said in the book. So far it sounds great and is all about what we love about Priest. From the Fire Power tour we are bringing that energy and bringing it home internally."

Phoenix New Times: Do you have a specific favorite part of the book?

Halford: "The first few chapters - my early, early childhood. It’s really sweet and full of innocence. As you get older, that starts to dissipate naturally. Being in the school choir and early productions in the plays. I cherish that and am blessed I remember them!"

Phoenix New Times: What are the tour plans for 2021? The 50th anniversary tour, right?

Halford: "We should be out now, shouldn’t we? I was just talking to Chris Jericho, the wrestler and lead singer of Fozzy, and it’s nuts. We thrive on being with our fans and we love to be out there playing and with our fans. All of the bands that I know are going nuts trying to get through this disconnection, mentally as much as anything else. All the musicians I know are writing at home and getting through day to day. We’re planning on May or June 2021. Please God, let that work out because, if not we’ll have to redo everything again."

Confess: The Autobiography is available via Hachette Books. A description of the book follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love.

Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.