JUDAS PRIEST Inducted Into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History At Wacken Open Air 2018; Video Available

On August 2nd, Judas Priest were inducted into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History at Germany's Wacken Open Air Festival. The ceremony took place just before the band performed one of the biggest shows of their current Firepower world tour.

"We have made sure that Judas Priest finally gets the Induction and respect they truly deserve," says Pat Gesualdo, Founder / CEO of The Hall Of Heavy Metal History. "We thank them for the decades of hard work and dedication to Heavy Metal, an art form they helped establish."

An official statement from the band reads: "Judas Priest are thrilled and honoured to accept induction into the Hall Of Heavy Metal History and be amongst so many of our friends. This also sends a great message of inclusion for the metal community around the world, and keeps us defending the metal faith together."

Judas Priest’s latest studio album Firepower was released March 9th via Epic Records. Co-produced by Tom Allom and Andy Sneap, the 14-track album has become one of the most successful of the band’s entire career - landing in the Top 5 in 17 countries (including their highest chart placement ever in the US), and scoring their highest charting commercial rock radio single in decades with “Lightning Strike”. The band’s new music video, “No Surrender”, can be seen below.

“’No Surrender’ captures the true metal fighting spirit and metalheads around the world find a united voice within the message of this song,” says the band. “When you honestly believe in yourself and live your life the way you have the right to with no surrender, then nothing will ever stop you from living your dream.”

Judas Priest North American tour dates:

August

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

22 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

24 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

25 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

27 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

29 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

30 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

September

1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

2 - Bethel Woods, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

5 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

12 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

14 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

20 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino

21 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs

23 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

26 - San Diego, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

29 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

30 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre