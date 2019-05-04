JUDAS PRIEST Performs "(Take These) Chains", "Traitor's Gate", "Spectre" Live For The First Time Ever, "Out In The Cold" For The First Time Since 1991 (Video)

In celebration of the release of their 25th studio album, Living The Dream, classic rock icons Uriah Heep join fellow British rock icons Judas Priest on an extensive North American tour. Kicking off on May 3rd in Hollywood, FL, the trek will run through June 29 in Las Vegas. Judas Priest dusted off a few old tracks that haven't been played live for decades, as well as "Necromancer", "Spectre" and "Traitors Gate" from their latest album, Firepower, which have never been performed live before. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Necromancer" (live debut)

"The Sentinel"

"Heading Out To The Highway"

"Spectre" (live debut)

"(Take These) Chains" (live debut)

"Judas Rising"

"Out In The Cold" (performed for first time since December 16th, 1986)

"Traitors Gate" (live debut)

"Starbreaker"

"Steeler" (performed for first time since October 17th, 2010)

"Halls Of Valhalla"

"Killing Machine"

"No Surrender"

"Victim Of Changes"

"All Guns Blazing" (performed for first time since August 19th, 1991)

"Hell Bent For Leather"

Encore: (with Glenn Tipton)

"Breaking The Law"

"Living After Midnight"

The current tour itinerary can be seen below.

May

4 - Miramar, FL - Village Door Music Hall *

6 - Nashville, TN-Municipal Auditorium

8 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

9 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage *

10 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage *

11 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage *

12 - Washington, DC - Anthem

14 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

15 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

16 - Uncastville, CT - Mohegan Sun

18 - Albany, NY - The Palace

19 - Albany, NY - The Palace

20 - Sellersville, PA - ST94 *

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

23 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

25 - Chicago, IL - Rosemount

28 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater

29 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater

31 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

June

1 - Little Rock, AR - Riverfest Ampitheatre

3 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

4 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads *

5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

8 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

10 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre

11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre

14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

16 - Kelowna, BC - Propera Place

17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

19 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Casino

21 - Seattle, WA - Showare Center

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

28 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena

29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint

* Uriah Heep only