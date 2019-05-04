JUDAS PRIEST Performs "(Take These) Chains", "Traitor's Gate", "Spectre" Live For The First Time Ever, "Out In The Cold" For The First Time Since 1991 (Video)
May 4, 2019, an hour ago
In celebration of the release of their 25th studio album, Living The Dream, classic rock icons Uriah Heep join fellow British rock icons Judas Priest on an extensive North American tour. Kicking off on May 3rd in Hollywood, FL, the trek will run through June 29 in Las Vegas. Judas Priest dusted off a few old tracks that haven't been played live for decades, as well as "Necromancer", "Spectre" and "Traitors Gate" from their latest album, Firepower, which have never been performed live before. Fan-filmed video is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Necromancer" (live debut)
"The Sentinel"
"Heading Out To The Highway"
"Spectre" (live debut)
"(Take These) Chains" (live debut)
"Judas Rising"
"Out In The Cold" (performed for first time since December 16th, 1986)
"Traitors Gate" (live debut)
"Starbreaker"
"Steeler" (performed for first time since October 17th, 2010)
"Halls Of Valhalla"
"Killing Machine"
"No Surrender"
"Victim Of Changes"
"All Guns Blazing" (performed for first time since August 19th, 1991)
"Hell Bent For Leather"
Encore: (with Glenn Tipton)
"Breaking The Law"
"Living After Midnight"
The current tour itinerary can be seen below.
May
4 - Miramar, FL - Village Door Music Hall *
6 - Nashville, TN-Municipal Auditorium
8 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
9 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage *
10 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage *
11 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage *
12 - Washington, DC - Anthem
14 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
15 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
16 - Uncastville, CT - Mohegan Sun
18 - Albany, NY - The Palace
19 - Albany, NY - The Palace
20 - Sellersville, PA - ST94 *
22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
23 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
25 - Chicago, IL - Rosemount
28 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater
29 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater
31 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
June
1 - Little Rock, AR - Riverfest Ampitheatre
3 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
4 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads *
5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena
8 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
10 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre
11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre
14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre
16 - Kelowna, BC - Propera Place
17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
19 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Casino
21 - Seattle, WA - Showare Center
22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
28 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena
29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint
* Uriah Heep only