JUDAS PRIEST Release Official Lyric Video For "Painkiller"

September 30, 2020, an hour ago

Judas Priest have released a new lyric video for "Painkiller", the title track of the band's twelfth studio album, released in September 1990. Watch the clip below:

In a recent interview with NME, Rob Halford offered an update on the follow-up to Judas Priest's 2018 album, Firepower.

Says Halford: “We already have a strong selection of songs - practically a complete album - to go when we’re able to reconvene at some point. But we need to do a lot more work on it before we even get to the full production stage yet.”

Read more at NME.



