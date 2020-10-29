JUDAS PRIEST Release Spooky New Lyric Video For "Living After Midnight"

Judas Priest's spooky new lyric video for "Living After Midnight" is out now. Check it out below:

BraveWords’ new live streaming experience, Streaming For Vengeance, continues with legendary Judas Priest singer Rob Halford, broadcasting live on Saturday, October 31 at 3:33 PM, Eastern.

You can watch these live streams on the BraveWords Facebook page or YouTube Channel.

“What an enlightening conversation,” BraveWords Founder/CEO “Metal” Tim Henderson says happily. “We’ve been honored to have a relationship with Rob and the band for nearly three decades, helping promote one of the greatest heavy metal bands in music history. But this is a side I’ve never witnessed, his new book Confess being a deeply personal moment for the Metal God and a must-read. We dig very deep into his past, gay marriage, Judas Priest at 50+, the new studio record and the fact that Stained Class and Van Halen I were released on the same day in 1978, so plenty of Eddie Van Halen idolization! I’m certain you’ll find the conversation as entertaining as I did! And how fitting is it that our first “Metalhead To Head” interview on Streaming For Vengeance is Judas Priest-related!”

For more information on Streaming For Vengeance visit this location.