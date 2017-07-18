JUDAS PRIEST: Road To Valhalla Mobile Game Available For iOS Devices Tomorrow; Trailer Videos Streaming

Babaroga have developed a new mobile game, Judas Priest: Road To Valhalla, which will be available in app stores tomorrow (July 19th) for iOS devices. The game features audio stems from the band’s 2016 live album, Battle Cry, as well as “Halls Of Valhalla” from the Redeemer Of Souls studio album.

Judas Priest singer Rob Halford states: “When we set out to make this game, we wanted to give fans a new kind of visual listening experience. For the first time, we are making individual stems of our songs available to fans to give them a new and interactive way to engage with some of the best songs from our catalog.”

Check out two trailers below: