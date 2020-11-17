JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD Breaks Down His 10 Favorite Albums Of All Time; Includes Titles By BLACK SABBATH, PANTERA, LED ZEPPELIN, And More; Video

Rolling Stone reports: During the past five decades, Rob Halford has been instrumental in defining the sound and look of heavy metal as the frontman for Judas Priest and with his own groups, Fight, 2wo, and Halford. In that time, the artist - who recently released his memoir, Confess - earned himself the nickname “The Metal God” and has sung alongside Black Sabbath, Metallica, and Pantera. But he’s always had diverse tastes, as shown by Priest’s covers of Joan Baez’s “Diamonds And Rust” or Fleetwood Mac’s “The Green Manalishi”.

So it was no surprise that when he turned in his ballot for Rolling Stone’s all-new 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time list, it contained records not just by metal mainstays like Slayer, Emperor, and Behemoth, but also LPs by the Beatles, Carole King, and Muddy Waters.

Here, the singer, who was one of dozens of artists to vote on the list, breaks down his top 10 favorite albums, and explains how they helped make him who he is.

Find out who makes Halfords's list at Rolling Stone. Video is also available.