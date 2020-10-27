JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD Looks Back On Supporting KISS On Their Dynasty Tour - "It Was Just One Of The Most Exciting Metal Memories That I Can Recall"; Video

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford guests on Episode #404 of Three Sides Of The Coin.

"The Metal God, Rob Halford from Judas Priest, sits down with Three Sides Of The Coin to talk KISS, Judas Priest, Halford's brand new book, Confess. Rob talks about his sexuality, Christianity, family, band and more."

Check it out below:

BraveWords’ new live streaming experience, Streaming For Vengeance, continues with legendary Judas Priest singer Rob Halford broadcasting live on Saturday, October 31st at 3:33 PM, Eastern.

You can watch these live streams on the BraveWords Facebook page or YouTube Channel.

“What an enlightening conversation,” BraveWords Founder/CEO “Metal” Tim Henderson says happily. “We’ve been honored to have a relationship with Rob and the band for nearly three decades, helping promote one of the greatest heavy metal bands in music history. But this is a side I’ve never witnessed, his new book Confess being a deeply personal moment for the Metal God and a must-read. We dig very deep into his past, gay marriage, Judas Priest at 50+, the new studio record and the fact that Stained Class and Van Halen I were released on the same day in 1978, so plenty of Eddie Van Halen idolization! I’m certain you’ll find the conversation as entertaining as I did! And how fitting is it that our first “Metalhead To Head” interview on Streaming For Vengeance is Judas Priest-related!”

For more information on Streaming For Vengeance visit this location.