JUDAS PRIEST Singer ROB HALFORD - "I Haven’t Listened To Demolition Or Jugulator; To Be Brutally Honest, I’m Just Not Interested"

Judas Priest singer Rob Halford recently published his warts and all autobiography, Confess, via Hachette Books. In a new interview with Gary Graff for cleveland.com, Halford sheds some light on the book, talks about leaving Judas Priest in 1992, and much more. An excerpt follows:

Gary Graff: K.K. Downing, who left the band 2011, also wrote a book (2018's Heavy Duty: Days And Nights In Judas Priest). Did that have any impact on Confess?

Halford: "I haven’t read it. I wonder why I haven’t read it? I have no clue. (chuckles) He probably won’t read mine, y’know, because we know so much about each other. I may read (Downing’s) at some point. It’s the same way I haven’t listened to Demolition or Jugulator (the albums Judas Priest made without Halford). Never listened to them. To be brutally honest, I’m just not interested."

Gary Graff: You also write about subbing for Ozzy Osbourne a couple of times in Black Sabbath. Everybody talks about Keith Richards, but sometimes it seems like it’s going to be Ozzy and the cockroaches at the end of time, doesn’t it?

Halford: "Oh my God, (laughs) that guy’s a miracle man. We all love him to death, don’t we, because of who he is and what he represents, particularly in rock 'n' roll. I’ve been saying that a lot of the music Ozzy’s made over the years, besides Sabbath, is not really remembered as strongly as he should be - all the great work he’s done with his solo endeavours, those great early albums. That’s classic stuff. So, we love Ozzy."

Read more at cleveland.com.

A description of Confess follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love.

Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.