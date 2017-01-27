JUDAS PRIEST Streaming “Rock You All Around The World” Live From Upcoming Turbo Reissue

British metal legends Judas Priest are streaming the live version of “Rock You All Around The World” (listen below) from the upcoming reissue of their tenth studio album, Turbo. The album has been remastered and will be released via Sony Music on February 3rd on 3CD (the original album and two bonus discs) as well as 1LP 150g vinyl.

Originally released in 1986, Turbo features all the hallmarks of classic Priest on tracks such as “Turbo Lover”, “Parental Guidance” and “Locked In”. Included on disc two and three of the CD reissue is, previously unreleased, Live in Kansas City, a live recording from the band’s 1986 Fuel For Life tour in support of Turbo.

Says the band: “The ’80’s is considered to have been the best decade for heavy metal - Judas Priest roared through it and at the half way point went into unchartered territory with Turbo. Always believing that metal should have no boundaries, Priest challenged themselves taking on board new technical inventions to create fresh ideas and push their sound forward. The combined songs show another side of Priest’s range of creativity that captures a theme and energy infused with the over the top sensibilities of that era. The Fuel For Life tour certainly encapsulated the decadence of the times! Turbo remastered and accompanied by a pedal to the metal live recording from Kansas reveals Priest on high octane - Raising fists and devil horns to the next level.”

Tracklisting:

Disc One - Turbo: Remastered

“Turbo Lover”

“Locked In”

“Private Property”

“Parental Guidance”

“Rock You All Around The World”

“Out In The Cold”

“Wild Nights, Hot & Crazy Days”

“Hot For Love”

“Reckless”

Disc Two - Live At The Kemper Arena, Kansas City

“Out In the Cold“

“Locked In”

“Heading Out To The Highway”

“Metal Gods”

“Breaking The Law”

“Love Bites”

“Some Heads Are Gonna Roll”

“The Sentinel”

“Private Property”

“Desert Plains”

“Rock You All Around The World”

Disc Three- Live At The Kemper Arena, Kansas City

“The Hellion”

“Electric Eye”

“Turbo Lover”

“Freewheel Burning”

“Victim Of Changes”

“The Green Manalishi (With The Two -Pronged Crown)”

“Living After Midnight”

“You've Got Another Thing Coming”

In a forthcoming in-depth interview, BraveWords spoke to Judas Priest singer Rob Halford about the upcoming expanded edition of their 1986 album Turbo dubbed Turbo 30. During the chat the Metal God spoke briefly about the band’s new album and follow-up to 2014’s Redeemer Of Souls.

“We are currently tracking and it's going to be fucking great man,” he tells BraveWords. "You’re going to love this one. I'm not just saying that, but I know really well, you are going to love this one.”

Stay tuned for the full chat next week.