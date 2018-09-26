JUDAS PRIEST To Tour South Africa For First Time Ever; Two Shows Confirmed In March 2019

Big Concerts has confirmed that Judas Priest will be heading to South Africa for the very first time performing in Cape Town on March 20th, 2019 at Grand Arena, GrandWest and March 22nd, 2019 in Johannesburg at the Ticketpro Dome.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 28th at 9 AM. Go to bigconcerts.com for all the information. Discovery Cardholders get an exclusive 48-hour pre-sale from today Wednesday, September 26th. Go to discovery.co.za for more information.