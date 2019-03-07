JUGGERNAUT Box Set Available This Month; Details Revealed

On March 29th, Metal Blade will release a special boxset featuring classic Juggernaut material, including their highly acclaimed albums Baptism Under Fire and 'Trouble Within. Both albums will be released as stand alone vinyls as well as in a CD-boxset which will feature additional bonus tracks. See below for full tracklisting. All the demo tracks have been remastered as well and the boxset will include a 52-page book with liner notes and exclusive photos.

The release comes right in time for the band's reunion appearance at this years Keep It True Festival, taking place April 26th and 27th in Lauda-Königshofen, Germany.

Pre-order via EPM, or eBay.

Available vinyl versions:

Baptism Under Fire

• 180 g black vinyl

• Red/white marbled vinyl - ltd. 300

• Clear w/black smoke marbled vinyl - ltd. 200

• Blood splattered vinyl - ltd. 100 (KIT-exclusive)

Trouble Within

• 180 g black vinyl

• Red/black marbled vinyl - ltd. 300

• Opaque grey marbled vinyl - ltd. 200

• Orange/red splattered vinyl - ltd. 100 (KIT-exclusive)

Boxset tracklisting:

Disc 1 - Baptism Under Fire

"Impaler"

"Slow Death"

"Cast The First Stone"

"Rains Of Death"

"Cut Throat"

"All Hallow's Eve"

"Burn Tonight"

"Juggernaut"

"Purgatory's Child"

"Blizzards"

"Hang 'em High"

"Honey Bun"

Bonus tracks:

"In The Blood Of Virgins" (from Metal Massacre VII)

"Vengeance" (EP version)

"Impaler" (EP version)

"Slow Death" (EP version)

"All Hallow's Eve" (EP version)

"Hang 'Em High" (EP version)

"Burn Tonight" (EP version)

Disc 1 Credits:

Tracks 01-12 taken from the "Baptism Under Fire" LP 1986, track 13 taken from the "Metal Massacre VII" LP 1986. Tracks 01-13 recorded at Studio West, Austin, TX, March 1986. Engineered by Kerry Crafton. Produced by Juggernaut & Kerry Crafton. Tracks 14-19 taken from the previously unreleased "Iron Works" EP. All music by Scott Womack, all lyrics by James Satchell and Harlan Glenn. "Cut Throat" & "Slow Death" - music by Scott Womack, lyrics by Scott Womack and Harlan Glenn. All songs mastered by Bart Gabriel, January 2019.

Harlan Glenn - vocals

Scott Womack - bass guitar, backing vocals, guitar in 12

Eddie Katilius - guitars

Bobby Jarzombek - drums

Dave McClain - drums in track 13

Several session drummers in tracks 14-19

Disc 2 - Trouble Within

"Without Warning"

"Vengeance"

"Russian Roulette"

"The Calm Before…"

"The Swarm"

"Trouble Within"

"Weeping In Fire"

"Onslaught Of The Hordes"

"The Pirate's Blade"

"Stellae Rubeae"

Bonus tracks:

"All That You Give"

"From My Eyes"

"Pain"

"Wake Island" (new song 2019)

"No Prisoners" (new song 2019)

Disc 2 Credits:

Tracks 1-10 recorded at various places deep in the heart of Texas, June 1987. Engineered by Kerry Crafton. Produced by Juggernaut and Kerry Crafton. Track 11 recorded at Goodnight Audio, 1991. Track 12 and 13 recorded at The Sound Labs, Dallas, by Kerry Crafton. Tracks 12-13 engineered by Brant Sankey in San Antonio. "Trouble Within" - all music by Scott Womack, lyrics by Steve Cooper. "Vengeance" and "The Pirate's Blade" - lyrics by Harlan Glenn and James Satchell. "Stellae Rubeae" written by Eddie Katilius. "All That You Give" - lyrics by Len Jarrell, music by Scott Womack and Denn Shoup. "From My Eyes" & "Pain" - music by Scott Womack & Denny Shoup, lyrics by Stuart Moore. "No Prisoners" and "Wake Island" - music by Scott Womack, lyrics by Harlan Glenn. All songs mastered by Bart Gabriel, January 2019.

Steve Cooper - vocals

Scott Womack - bass guitar, backing vocals, keyboards

Eddie Katilius - guitars

Bobby Jarzombek - drums

Tracks 10, 11, 12 Juggernaut Dallas:

Scott Womack - bass guitar

Denny Shoup - guitar

Stuart Moore - vocals in 12 and 13

Len Jarrell - vocals in 11

Phil Thomas - drums

Tracks 14-15:

Scott Womack - bass guitar

Harlan Glenn - vocals

Bob Catlin - guitar

Miguel Morales - drums