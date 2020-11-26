JULIET RUIN To Release "Dark Water" Single Tomorrow; Lyric Video Streaming

Hailing from Edmonton, Canada, metallers Juliet Ruin are releasing a new single, “Dark Water”, on Friday, November 27.

This hot new track featuring a guest guitar solo from their good friend Diego Fernandez (Eye Of Horus) is the first look at their next EP of the same title that will arrive in 2021. It's also the first release from the band since the 2019 album Old Stardust, Love and Chaos. According to the band, this upcoming EP represents a step into a heavier domain continuing on with the low-tuned guitars.

"'Dark Water' is the debut single and title track off Juliet Ruin’s newest EP. Showcasing the band’s slightly different direction making the move from three vocalists to one with Jess fully taking over vocals. 'Dark Water' is upbeat, haunting, hopeful, and uplifting, setting the tone for what else the band has in store."

Juliet Ruin has created a listening experience that is definitively hard-edged, but catchy with lyrics you can shout in anger and also it leans positive on message. Overall, the band’s sound has evolved into heavier territory yet again. Completely switching to the lower tuned guitars, this EP does not have any backing vocalists on it as the previous efforts have, thanks to the massive improvements Jess Ruin has made in her harsh vocal techniques.

Juliet Ruin is recommended for anyone who enjoys heavy and melodic metal with powerful vocals, especially those who already have The Agonist, Jinjer, and Killswitch Engage in rotation.

Watch a lyric video for "Dark Water" below:

(Photo - Dana Zuk Photography)