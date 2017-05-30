JUNGLE ROT Have “Seven Songs Written” For Next Album; Interview, Live Video Streaming

Capitol Chaos TV has uploaded a new interview and performance footage of Jungle Rot from Oakland, CA at the Oakland Metro Operahouse on May 22nd.

Regarding new music, vocalist Dave Matrise remarked: “We’ve been working away hard, we got seven songs written, Jimmy’s got to finish some lyrics yet, truthfully I don’t think we are going to see the day of light until probably next year in the spring, I mean we got some touring coming up, we don’t want to rush it, we want to make it special, it’s the tenth album, Its going good though man, if you know Jungle Rot, we’re not trying to reinvent nothing, it’s what we do and we do it good and people love it and some hate it, but we’re gonna stay.”

Bassist James Genenz added, “For the most part now it’s been just a lot of me and Dave just sitting down and riffing it out, we write everything with a drum machine now.”

Matrise concluded by saying, “We’ve always done that (writing with a drum machine), the last four albums, seems like the science of the band is here, Jeff and I do the writing, Geoff (Bub, guitarist) does the lyrics and it seems that’s the chemistry that works very well for us.”

Full set:

Interview: