JUNK Featuring Actor BILLY BLAIR Release New Single "Black Widow"

Dallas, Texas rockers Junk have released their new single "Black Widow". The track was produced by Alex Gerst at Empire Sound Studio in Dallas, TX.

Junk consists of guitarist and vocalist, Billy Blair, who is also a prolific actor. Blair appears in such films as Rob Zombie's 3 From Hell, Machete, Machete Kills. Alita: Battle Angel, Jonah Hex, Sin City: A Dame To Kill For, and more. The band also features singer/songwriter Benjamin K Bachman on vocals, Phil Sahs on bass guitar, David Dunlevy on guitar, keyboards, and backing vocals, and Noah "Shark" Robertson (Jeffrey Nothing, ex-The Browning, ex-Motograter) on drums.

The band takes influence from a wide range of artists such as Billy Idol, Soundgarden, Danzig, and Alice In Chains and has shared the stage with bands such as Skid Row, Dokken, Faster Pussycat, Powerman 5000, and Steel Panther.

The band recently made an appearance at Rocklahoma 2019 and a double appearance at SXSW 2019.

The band’s previous singles, “Pop Rock Genocide” and “The Sasquatch”, were recorded and produced at Soundhaven Studios in Rockwall, TX by Jason Schauer and mixed by Travis Wyrick (P.O.D.,10 Years, Shinedown). The songs are featured in the horror/comedy movie, Cherokee Creek.

Junk recently recorded two songs, "Like Lightning" and "Built To Last", produced by Grammy Award winner Tre Nagella at Luminous Sound Studios in Dallas, TX. Both tracks are featured on the soundtrack to the film Blood Sombrero, starring Billy Blair.

For further details, visit Junk on Facebook.