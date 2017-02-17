JUNKYARD Head North With Canadian Date Added To 2017 Tour

Late last year, it was announced that Junkyard had signed to Acetate Records for the release of their forthcoming, as yet untitled album, due in early 2017. While details surrounding this new batch of songs are not yet any clearer, the band's North American touring activities are shining brightly; including a long overdue show in Toronto.

Catch Junkyard live in concert:

April

13 - The Dive Bar - Las Vegas, NV

14 - Whisky-A-Go-Go - West Hollywood, CA

29 - M3 Rock Festival - Columbia, MD

May

19 - Blackthorn 51 - New York, NY (with Little Caesar)

20 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

23 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON (with Little Caesar)

In the meantime, check out Junkyard's 2015 single “Faded”: