JUNKYARD Release Digital EP Rome Is Burning
May 8, 2020, 23 minutes ago
Acetate Records hit the vaults and collected Junkyard's favorite High Water-era rarities, B-sides and acoustic tracks and compiled them onto a seven-track digital EP titled Rome Is Burning, available May 8th via Amazon, Apple Music, iTunes and other streaming services.
Rome Is Burning artwork and tracklisting:
"Rome Is Burning" (Vinyl LP Bonus Track)
"The River" (Vinyl 7" B-Side)
"Styrofoam Cup" (Acoustic Version)
"Till The Wheels Fall Off" (Acoustic Version)
"Don't Give A Damn" (Acoustic Version)
"Hell Or High Water" (Acoustic Version)
"Wallet" (Live Version)
If that doesn't satisfy your Junkyard fix, Acetate Records has released a new video for "Pushed You Too Far" from the album Old Habits Die Hard.