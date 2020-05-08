JUNKYARD Release Digital EP Rome Is Burning

May 8, 2020, 23 minutes ago

JUNKYARD Release Digital EP Rome Is Burning

Acetate Records hit the vaults and collected Junkyard's favorite High Water-era rarities, B-sides and acoustic tracks and compiled them onto a seven-track digital EP titled Rome Is Burning, available May 8th via Amazon, Apple Music, iTunes and other streaming services.

Rome Is Burning artwork and tracklisting:

"Rome Is Burning" (Vinyl LP Bonus Track)
"The River" (Vinyl 7" B-Side)
"Styrofoam Cup" (Acoustic Version)
"Till The Wheels Fall Off" (Acoustic Version)
"Don't Give A Damn" (Acoustic Version)
"Hell Or High Water" (Acoustic Version)
"Wallet" (Live Version)

If that doesn't satisfy your Junkyard fix, Acetate Records has released a new video for "Pushed You Too Far" from the album Old Habits Die Hard.

 



