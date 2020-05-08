JUNKYARD Release Digital EP Rome Is Burning

Acetate Records hit the vaults and collected Junkyard's favorite High Water-era rarities, B-sides and acoustic tracks and compiled them onto a seven-track digital EP titled Rome Is Burning, available May 8th via Amazon, Apple Music, iTunes and other streaming services.

Rome Is Burning artwork and tracklisting:

"Rome Is Burning" (Vinyl LP Bonus Track)

"The River" (Vinyl 7" B-Side)

"Styrofoam Cup" (Acoustic Version)

"Till The Wheels Fall Off" (Acoustic Version)

"Don't Give A Damn" (Acoustic Version)

"Hell Or High Water" (Acoustic Version)

"Wallet" (Live Version)

If that doesn't satisfy your Junkyard fix, Acetate Records has released a new video for "Pushed You Too Far" from the album Old Habits Die Hard.