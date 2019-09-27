Just Another Primordial Day! Dead Animals And Death Metal At Swedish Book Fair

The four-day Book Fair in the city of Gothenburg, is the biggest literary event in Sweden. Authors, publishers, readers, librarians, and anyone with a soft spot for literature congregate and celebrate this ancient art form which is still as relevant as ever. This year the Swedish Book Fair will also be more metal than ever! Tomorrow (Saturday September 28), Professor Mats E. Eriksson will be discussing his new book Another Primordial Day – The Paleo Metal Diaries. He can be found at 12:00 in the both of his home university of Lund. As an added and unexpected bonus the live interview will also include none other than legendary musician Snowy Shaw (King Diamond, Mercyful Fate, Sabaton, Dimmu Borgir ). It might seem like an odd couple to be interviewed, but Shaw has been participating in one of Eriksson’s music projects (Primordial Rigor Mortis, 2017) and was also interviewed for the book. They will jointly discuss such disparate topics as extinct organisms, heavy metal, unexpected meetings, creativity, and anything in between. There will of course be opportunities of purchasing your personally dedicated copy of the book, signed by both Eriksson and Shaw, alongside exclusive Snowy Shaw merch. So, let’s see what happens when a modern day shock rocker butts head with a professor of paleontology!





To purchase Another Primordial Day – The Paleo Metal Diaries visit this location.

And check out BraveWords review of the book here.



