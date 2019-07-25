K.K. DOWNING On Upcoming Bloodstock Open Air Performance With ROSS THE BOSS - "I'm Always Up For A Challenge"; Video

Jimmy Kay From Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing about his upcoming special guest performance with Ross The Boss Band at this year's Bloodstock Open Air festival, talking place August 11 at Catton Park in Derbyshire, UK.

Asked if he's nervous to get on stage after a ten year absence, Downing responds: "Absolutely not! It's just like riding a bike. It's not as though I haven't played guitar since quitting the band (Judas Priest), I have. Once you learn those chops and you've toured extensively over the years, dare I say decades, you know, it's very easy to do. But having said that, I'm always up for a challenge."

Listen to the interview below:

Ross The Boss also spoke to The Metal Voice about the upcoming performance:



