K.K. DOWNING Reflects On JUDAS PRIEST's Performance At 1985's Live Aid Concert - "Will We Ever See The Likes Of Things Like That Again? I Would Like To Think So"; Audio

Stoakes Media's Danny Stoakes spoke to former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing ahead of his appearance with Ross The Boss Band at this year's Bloodstock Open Air festival, talking place August 11 at Catton Park in Derbyshire, UK. They talk music, K.K.’s influences and playing the unforgettable Live Aid concert in 1985.

Asked to explain the experience of performing at Live Aid, K.K. reveals: "Yeah, it was fantastic, obviously. It was brilliant. I mean, that started out... that was just a little embryo somewhere, I think. I think we were about number five. If my memory serves me well, I think by the time we said 'OK' they had about five bands lined up. And it went from there, just snowballed... and how wonderful that was. I mean, will we ever see the likes of things like that again? I would like to think so. The biggest show on earth."

Downing continues: "I woke up in a hotel in Philadelphia that morning. That hotel, by the way, was absolutely full. By the time we checked in there was already a lot of bands in the reception area. While we were checking in, Sabbath arrived. I don't think anyone went up to their rooms till midnight, it was just like a big meet-up, you know. It was absolutely fantastic to do."

Listen to the interview below: